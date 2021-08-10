Sheffield Wednesday plot bargain deal for attacking talent with 5 goal involvements last term

Sheffield Wednesday are considering a move for Sylla Sow, according to reports from the Sheffield Star.

The Dutch forward is currently without a club after leaving previous employers RKC Waalwijk in the Eredivisie where he spent the last two-and-a-half years of his career.

A left-winger by trade, Sow’s breakthrough h came with FC Utrecht under-21a where he scored 22 goals and provided 12 more in 95 appearances, before making the move to RKC Waalwijk in January 2019.

Since then the 25-year-old has scored 12 goals and created 10 more in 65 appearances.

However after scoring just three times last term, the decision was made to allow Sow to leave the club at the end of his contract, meaning that the player is seeking to earn a new deal elsewhere.

It’s claimed that Sheffield Wednesday could face significant competition for his signature, meaning that a deal could be difficult to do.

If the Owls can pull it off then Sow could be a really valuable addition to Darren Moore’s side.

While the left wing is where the Dutchman has enjoyed much of his success, Sow can also play on the right wing or as a centre-forward meaning that he could provide crucial versatility for the Owls if he does come onboard as the club’s 12th signing of the summer.

The verdict

This could be a great signing for Sheffield Wednesday if they pull it off.

Sylla Sow is a player of genuine quality as he’s shown during the last few years in the Eredivisie by scoring goals and providing assists aplenty.

It might take him some time to adapt to the rough and tumble of League One but there’s no doubt that Sow would increase the level of quality in Darren Moore’s side.

Doing a deal could be tricky, but Sheffield Wednesday are an attractive club for future signings and so there’s every chance that this one could get done.