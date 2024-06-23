Highlights Major changes at Sheffield Wednesday post-Championship survival, with departures but some key players re-signing.

It is a big summer for Sheffield Wednesday after they secured survival in the Championship.

The Owls looked destined to make an immediate return to League One after a disastrous start to the season under Xisco Munoz, but they achieved safety after a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl as they finished 20th in the table.

There were fears among Wednesday supporters that the club could lose Rohl, but the German signed a new long-term contract at Hillsborough last month, and it could be a busy summer as he looks to rebuild his squad.

Loanees James Beadle, Kristian Pedersen, Jeff Hendrick, Momo Diaby, Ian Poveda, Ike Ugbo, and Ashley Fletcher have returned to their parent clubs, while Ciaran Brennan, Reece James, George Byers, Tyreeq Bakinson, Juan Delgado and Lee Gregory have been released at the end of their contracts.

Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan have both signed new deals with the Owls, but Will Vaulks turned down the club's contract offer to join newly-promoted Oxford United, and Cameron Dawson and Josh Windass have also reportedly decided against signing an extension.

There could be further departures at the club over the coming months, and here we looked at which Wednesday players may be keen to leave on loan before the end of the transfer window.

Pierce Charles

Goalkeeper Pierce Charles is one of Wednesday's brightest young talents, and he made his first team breakthrough this season.

Charles made his debut for the Owls in the 1-1 draw against Coventry City in the FA Cup in January before starting again in the replay the following month, and he did not look out of place on either occasion.

The 18-year-old is a player with huge potential, underlined by his recent call-up to the Northern Ireland senior squad, and he signed a new contract at Hillsborough last month.

It seems likely that Charles will become Wednesday's number one goalkeeper at some point in the future, and Rohl has made it clear that he is a big fan.

"Pierce for me is a fantastic goalkeeper. He has a lot of good things that I like, he can keep the ball in possession, he’s good in open play, he’s good building up from the back. He’s a good goalkeeper and I like him," Rohl told The Star in April.

However, the Owls have signed Ben Hamer on a free transfer after his release by Watford, and they are also set to re-sign James Beadle from Brighton & Hove Albion after his successful loan spell last season, so Charles' opportunities could continue to be limited next term.

Having made just two senior appearances during his career so far, a spell out on loan would be hugely beneficial for Charles' development, and he would be ready to take over from Beadle as Wednesday's first choice when he returns.

Gui Siqueira

Defender Gui Siqueira spent time in the Brentford and Queens Park Rangers academies before joining Wednesday in July 2023 following a trial period.

With the Owls suffering defensive injury issues, Siqueira was regularly included in the squad over the festive period, and he made his debut for the club in the 4-0 win over Cardiff City in the FA Cup in January.

He was then handed his first start in the 4-1 replay defeat at Coventry City in February, but he was substituted at half-time after a difficult first half, and that would prove to be his final appearance of the campaign.

Wednesday already have Pol Valentin and Liam Palmer on their books, and they are set to strengthen their options at right-back further with the addition of Yan Valery from Angers, so it is hard to see Siqueira featuring next season.

With that in mind, the Owls should send Siqueira out on loan this summer, and a stint in League One, League Two or the National League would help prepare him for senior football.

Joey Phuthi

Wednesday have activated their option to keep Joey Phuthi at Hillsborough for at least another year, and it could be a big season coming up for the winger.

Phuthi made his debut for the Owls as a late substitute in the 2-0 defeat at Coventry in December before coming off the bench against the same opponents in the 4-1 FA Cup replay defeat in February.

The 19-year-old made it clear in April he intends to fight for his place in the first team next season, telling The Star: "I’m targeting to be back with the first team in pre-season, and both Steve (Haslam) and Andy have said that I need to start really trying to impact the seniors. We sometimes joke about my out of possession work, but it’s something that I’ll be really trying to work on in the summer and hopefully it can be less of an issue and I can start to affect the first team."

That attitude will certainly please Rohl, and if Phuthi continues to impress in the academy, it will not be long before he is given more opportunities at senior level, but it could be tough for him to break into the team next term.

Wednesday will likely strengthen in the wide areas this summer, which would create further competition for places, and while Phuthi's pace and creativity could make him a useful option to have in the squad, he may be keen to show what he can do out on loan.

Bailey Cadamarteri

Striker Bailey Cadamarteri is unlikely to be pushing for a loan move at this point, but that could change later in the window.

Wednesday supporters had long called for Cadamarteri to be given a chance in the first team, but few could have predicted the impact he would make when he was brought into the team over the winter period.

Cadamarteri scored three goals in four games at the start of December, and his performances were crucial in the early stages of the Owls' revival under Rohl.

The 19-year-old's form declined slightly thereafter, and the signing of Ike Ugbo on loan from Troyes in January made his game time a little more restricted, but he ended his first season in senior football with a commendable total of five goals and one assist in 25 appearances in all competitions.

Rohl is a huge admirer of the striker, but the Owls desperately need to bolster their forward line this summer, and any new arrivals would likely be ahead of Cadamarteri in the pecking order.

It would be no surprise to see Cadamarteri remain at Hillsborough next season, but Rohl may decide to allow him to play regular first team football elsewhere, and that could help him to improve his physicality and all-round game.