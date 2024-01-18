Highlights Sheffield Wednesday have rejected Ipswich Town's £1m offer for Marvin Johnson.

Talks over a fee will continue over the next day or two.

Johnson should consider a move to Ipswich for a chance to play at a higher level, but he needs assurances regarding game time.

Sheffield Wednesday have rejected an initial £1m offer from Ipswich Town for the services of Marvin Johnson, according to an update from talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The Tractor Boys' interest in the player was first revealed by the Sheffield Star, who believe they have a firm interest in the 33-year-old.

Johnson has registered two goals and two assists in his last five league appearances - and has proven why he should have been in Xisco Munoz's plans before his departure.

Now thriving under current boss Danny Rohl, the left-sided player will be extremely pleased with his recent contributions, with the ex-Middlesbrough man potentially set to be crucial in the Owls' quest to remain afloat in the Championship beyond the end of the season.

He could potentially depart though, even if a £1m offer has been rebuffed.

Journalist Crook believes the Owls are keen to secure a much bigger fee seeing as he's an integral part of the team - and movement on this fee is set to happen in the next day or two.

The Tractor Boys didn't spend a huge amount in the summer - and this has potentially allowed them to conduct more transfer business than some of their league rivals - with Jeremy Sarmiento and Lewis Travis arriving on loan and more players potentially set to arrive at Portman Road before the end of the transfer window.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent

Marvin Johnson's stance on his Sheffield Wednesday future

Johnson is reportedly loyal to the Owls - but it's unclear how long his contract is.

Signing an extension during the summer, the length of that deal was and still remains undisclosed.

Added to this, Crook believes Johnson is keen to play at the highest level and he probably has more of a chance of doing that with Ipswich than with the Owls in the short term.

The former are currently in the automatic promotion zone, while the latter are currently in the bottom three.

Marvin Johnson needs to seek assurances from Ipswich Town

Johnson may have the chance to play in the Premier League if he plays for the Tractor Boys.

And if they are offering him an 18-month deal or an even longer deal, he should look to take it.

However, he needs assurances regarding the amount of game time he's going to secure at Portman Road, because he won't want his footballing career to end with a whimper.

Playing regularly whilst he can will surely be at the top of his priority list - and he probably won't get that playing time if he's preferred on the wing by Kieran McKenna.

If he plays at full-back, he may have more chance of starting, but he should be looking to play as much as possible. That's even with Leif Davis' presence in mind.