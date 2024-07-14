Highlights Sheffield Wednesday avoided relegation through a remarkable turnaround led by Danny Rohl, finishing 20th in the Championship standings.

The Owls made significant moves in the transfer market, bringing in multiple new signings as well as securing key players with new contracts.

Players like goalkeeper Pierce Charles, winger Mallik Wilks, and striker Michael Smith face uncertain futures with potential loan moves or permanent departures.

It has been a busy start to the summer for Sheffield Wednesday after they secured survival in the Championship.

The Owls looked destined to make an immediate return to League One after a disastrous start to the season under Xisco Munoz, but they achieved safety after a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl as they finished 20th in the table.

Wednesday received a huge boost as Rohl signed a new long-term contract at the club in May and the German has wasted no time in getting to work on rebuilding his squad.

The Owls have brought in eight new signings this summer, with James Beadle, Ben Hamer, Max Lowe, Yan Valery, Svante Ingelsson, Olaf Kobacki, Jamal Lowe and Charlie McNeill arriving at Hillsborough, and there are likely to be plenty more to come.

Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Barry Bannan and Josh Windass have all signed new contracts with Wednesday, but Cameron Dawson and Will Vaulks turned down the offer of an extension to join Rotherham United and Oxford United respectively, while Ciaran Brennan, Reece James, George Byers, Tyreeq Bakinson, Juan Delgado and Lee Gregory have been released.

There may be further departures before the end of the transfer window, and we looked at three Owls players that could potentially leave the club this summer.

Pierce Charles

Goalkeeper Pierce Charles is one of Wednesday's brightest young prospects, and he made his first team breakthrough last season.

Charles made his debut for the Owls in the 1-1 draw against Coventry City in the FA Cup in January before starting again in the replay the following month, and he did not look out of place on either occasion.

The 18-year-old is a player with huge potential, underlined by his recent call-up to the Northern Ireland senior squad, and he signed a new contract at Hillsborough in May, meaning Wednesday will not be vulnerable to losing him to bigger clubs this summer.

Rohl described Charles as a "fantastic goalkeeper" in April, stating that "he has a lot of good things that I like", and it seems inevitable that he will become the club's number one goalkeeper in the not-too-distant future.

However, the Owls have re-signed Beadle on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, and they have also brought in Hamer, so Charles' first team opportunities could be limited once again next season.

With that in mind, it could be beneficial for Charles' development for him to play regular football out on loan, and it would help to prepare him to take over from Beadle as Wednesday's first choice next summer.

Mallik Wilks

After a lengthy transfer pursuit, winger Mallik Wilks joined the Owls from Hull City in August 2022, but he endured an injury-disrupted first season at the club as he scored two goals and provided five assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.

Wilks continued to be plagued by injury last season, and after he scored just one goal in 18 appearances in all competitions, he is facing an uncertain future this summer.

The 25-year-old has failed to impress when given a chance by Rohl, and while he did score in the recent pre-season friendly win at Alfreton Town, it seems unlikely that he will be able to force his way into the team.

According to Football Insider, League One trio Charlton Athletic, Reading and Stockport County are "exploring the possibility of securing a loan or permanent deal" for Wilks, and dropping down to the third tier could be the perfect move for him to reignite his career.

Wednesday will almost certainly be open to allowing Wilks to depart this summer, and they will be hoping to recoup some of the transfer fee they paid for him two years ago.

Michael Smith

Striker Michael Smith arrived at Hillsborough from Rotherham United in June 2022, and he scored 20 goals and registered eight assists in 49 games in all competitions to help Wednesday to promotion from League One in his first season at the club.

However, Smith struggled for minutes in the Championship under both Munoz and Rohl, and he was linked with a move to Derby County in the January transfer window.

According to BBC Derby Sport, the Rams made a loan offer for Smith in January, including a "significant wage contribution", but the Owls were said to be "demanding an excessive fee in return".

Smith remained in South Yorkshire, and although he was not a regular starter in the second half of the season, he played an important role in his side's survival as Rohl took a more direct approach at times.

However, Smith's total of just four goals in 34 games last season raises doubts about his long-term future at the club, and with Wednesday likely to bring in at least two strikers this summer, they could look to cash in on the 32-year-old.