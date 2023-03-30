Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper David Stockdale has revealed his emotional post-match speech left his Owls teammates "a bit gobsmacked" after last night's 2-2 draw with Cheltenham Town.

The experienced shot-stopper returned to the starting XI for the game at the County Ground and made some vital saves in the first half as Wednesday struggled to get going.

Darren Moore's side found themselves 2-0 down after 69 minutes but bounced back to level footing thanks to goals from Aden Flint and Lee Gregory before having some good chances to win the game.

It is now three games without a win for the Owls, who let another chance to regain their place at the top of League One go begging last night.

With Ipswich Town and Barnsley breathing down their necks, the race for the automatic promotion places is heating up as we enter the final weeks of the season and Stockdale is determined to ensure his side don't miss out.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield's Rob Staton, the 37-year-old revealed that he delivered an emotional speech after the game - hinting this could be his last season and urging his teammates not to let their chance slip.

Stockdale said: "I actually said it tonight after the game.

"I said: 'You never know, this might be my last year, it might not be, but please lads let's just get our heads together. Carry us through, whoever it is, and finish what we set out to do.'

"I said it to them all tonight and I think they were a bit gobsmacked. They thought I was retire right there and then but I said: 'No don't count me out yet.'

"But you never know, that's the thing in football, you never know. If it is my last time, last chance let's say, then...with a bunch like that...let's just say I'll have this smile."

With league leaders Plymouth Argyle playing the EFL Trophy final against Bolton Wanderers on Sunday, Wednesday will get another chance to go top this weekend when they face Lincoln City at Hillsborough.

The Verdict

It's clear to see just how much this means to Stockdale.

Wednesday are enduring a little bit of a wobble right now and they need their experienced players to help steady the ship.

It seems Stockdale is happy to step up and take that role on and supporters should love to hear just how passionate he is about helping the Owls get back to the Championship.

If this does turn out to be his final season, what a way to cap off a fantastic career that would be.