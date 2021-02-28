Sheffield Wednesday player targeting Hillsborough departure as Championship rivals circle

Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes is keen to leave the club in the summer, with Cardiff City interested in a deal for the 31-year-old, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Rhodes joined Wednesday from Middlesbrough for a reported £10million back in 2017, but has endured a disappointing time at Hillsborough since then, even spending time out on-loan with Norwich during their Championship title winning season, with the Canaries not making the move permanent.

In total, Rhodes has scored just 16 goals in 98 appearances in all competitions for Wednesday, a far cry from the prolific for he showed at Championship level with Huddersfield and Blackburn earlier in his career, although he may yet get another chance to reach those peaks elsewhere.

According to this latest update, recently appointed Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy is keen to sign Rhodes this summer, when the striker’s contract at Wednesday is set to expire.

It is thought that the striker is hopeful of leaving Wednesday when his contract with the club comes to an end, meaning he could be available to the Bluebirds on a free transfer.

As things stand, Cardiff currently sit eighth in the Championship table, two points off the play-offs, while Wednesday are 23rd, six points from safety following their capitulation against Luton on Saturday.

The Verdict

This is an interesting deal for Cardiff to target.

On the face of it, Rhodes’ return during his time at Sheffield Wednesday is far from convincing, and raises a question about his ability to do a job in the Championship.

However, with Kieffer Moore doing brilliantly upfront for Cardiff right now, Rhodes would surely be used more as a back-up option, a role that reduces the pressure on him, while McCarthy is a manager who may have the required experience to get the best out of him.

It is also worth noting that given Rhodes’ contract situation, Cardiff would at least not have to pay a transfer fee here, which at least reduces the financial risk of this deal.