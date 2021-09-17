Sheffield Wednesday player targeted by Midlands club

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ciaran Brennan is said to be wanted by non league Chesterfield, as per a recent report by The Star.

The young full back has progressed through the club’s academy system since joining from Irish club Waterford back in the summer of 2016.

Now aged 21, the Kilkenny born defender has featured five times at senior level for the Owls and has previously spent time out on loan at Gainsborough Trinity.

It is said that the Spireites are said to be exploring the possibility of bringing in the Irishman on a temporary basis to the Technique Stadium, as they bid to not only give him first team football but also look to strengthen their existing squad.

Chesterfield currently sit second in the National League table and will be looking to make a real push this season to get promoted back to the Football League after several years away.

Brennan has made one sole appearance for Wednesday this term and is now into the final 12 months of his contract at Hillsborough.

The Verdict

A talented young player for Sheffield Wednesday, Brennan is arguably in need of another loan spell away from the club in order to get the minutes that he needs to develop his game and push on to the next level.

The competition for places at Hillsborough is high right now, so therefore he needs to find a solution that will suit all parties moving forwards.

Chesterfield are slowly getting back in their feet after falling out of the EFL some years ago and the club would be a great environment for the 21-year-old to ply his trade.

This is almost certain to be a deal that Wednesday will give great consideration.