Sheffield Wednesday player takes to Twitter after signing deal to scupper Man City & West Ham hopes

Bailey Cadamarteri has penned a message to Sheffield Wednesday fans on Twitter after signing his first professional deal at the club to scupper the hopes of Brentford, Manchester City, and West Ham United.

Negotiations between the 17-year-old and the League One club have been ongoing for some time but there was outside interest as well, with the Bees, Man City, and West Ham all reportedly keen on prizing him away from Hillsborough.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that Cadamarteri had agreed to sign his first professional contract with the Owls to ensure that he’ll continue his development at the club he has been at since joining the U9s.

The teenager has since taken to Twitter to send a message to supporters and thank those that have supported him along the way.

Cadamarteri’s impressive form for the U18s in 2021/22 saw him make the step up to the U23s and even get the nod to train with Darren Moore’s first team at points.

Whether we could see him get his professional debut in the coming campaign remains to be seen but supporters will certainly be keen to see him get a chance soon.

Quiz: Are these 20 Sheffield Wednesday transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Sheffield Wednesday signed Barry Bannan in 2015 True False

The Verdict

Wednesday fans will have been worried about Cadamarteri leaving the club after seeing the likes of Liam Shaw depart under similar circumstances previously but the 17-year-old has committed his future to the club.

That is fantastic news and will fend off the interest from the Premier League clubs keen – at least for the time being.

You have to credit the teenager for using Twitter to send a message to the supporters and thank those that have had a hand in his rise to this point.

He’ll be hoping there are more milestones to come at Hillsborough, as will the Wednesday fans.