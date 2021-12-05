Sheffield Wednesday player set for January exit

Sheffield Wednesday will look to send young forward Korede Adedoyin out on loan for the rest of the season if he is still not getting any playing time in January, according to the Sheffield Star.

The 21-year-old was released by Everton in the summer of 2020 and picked up by the Owls a few months later, immediately heading to their under-23 squad.

He has so far failed to break into Darren Moore’s plans though and has not been in a matchday squad for a League One game yet.

However the Nigerian forward has made his mark in the EFL Trophy when Moore has decided to rotate his options and give younger players a chance, coming off the bench three times and netting a goal against Harrogate in November.

With a plethora of striking options ahead of him in the pecking order though such as Lee Gregory, Florian Kamberi and Saido Berahino, Adedoyin’s chances of getting first-team football seem incredibly slim unless injuries hit.

That would mean that Adedoyin would likely head out on loan down the footballing pyramid in England to get some more experience before his contract expires in the summer at Hillsborough, with no suggestions yet that a new one is coming.

The Verdict

A loan would definitely be the best course of action for Adedoyin to prove that he’s worthy of a fresh contract going into next season.

At 21 years old he definitely should now be featuring regularly somewhere and perhaps a League Two or National League club would take him on for the last few months of the campaign.

It is unfortunate that Adedoyin appears to have a lot of players up-front ahead of him in the pecking order or else he may have got a chance this season.

But unlike most of the other players at the club in his position he has age on his side and a good half-season at another club could see him fresh in the mind of Moore in 2022-23.