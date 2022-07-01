Sheffield Wednesday player seals League Two transfer move

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Ciaran Brennan will spend the 2022-23 season in League Two, having secured a loan move to Swindon Town for the entirety of the campaign.

The 22-year-old will bolster the Robins’ back-line and is the second defensive arrival at the County Ground of the transfer window, having already signed ex-Bristol Rovers man Cian Harries on a permanent deal.

Brennan’s acquisition also makes it six signings in total for Swindon, who will be looking to better their play-off semi-final defeat in the fourth tier from last season.

Brennan is a Wednesday academy graduate, having turned professional in 2018, and has previously spent time out on loan in non-league at both Gainsborough Trinity and Notts County.

Having featured four times for the Owls in cup competitions during the 2020-21 campaign, Brennan emerged as a starter in Darren Moore’s side last season for a brief amount of time when the club were going through an injury crisis in defence.

The Republic of Ireland youth international played 11 times in League One – five of them starts – but with both Ben Heneghen and Michael Ihiekwe arriving at Hillsborough this summer and potentially more centre-backs on the way, Brennan has taken the opportunity to seek regular minutes elsewhere.

The Verdict

This is a good move for Brennan, who needs to kick on now and prove he can cope with being a starter in the EFL.

He has only been used sparingly in the Owls’ first-team in his career so far, but he is heading to a club that doesn’t mind giving younger players a chance.

Swindon have a new head coach in Scott Lindsay, and we know little about how he’s going to go about things next season and if they’re going to be any different to Ben Garner’s methods, but the latter utilised the loan market very well.

Brennan could be another shrewd addition for Swindon to add to that collection, and with two years left on his contract at Wednesday, he could come back next season ready-made to be a first-team contender at Hillsborough.