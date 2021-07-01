Sheffield Wednesday player saga set to drag on after latest development

Recently relegated League One side Sheffield Wednesday are reluctant to let go of defender Julian Borner according to Yorkshire Live, despite the German 30-year-old reportedly agreeing a deal to join Hannover 96 in his native country.

With unpaid wages becoming a massive issue at Hillsborough in the last few months, Borner decided to engage in negotiations with the German second-tier side and has launched arbitration proceedings against his current club because of these missed payments.

However, yesterday’s tweet from journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that Sheffield Wednesday players who are still at the club have been paid any remaining money owed to them for the past few months. Nixon also said those who were no longer at the club, including the likes of Matt Penney and Kadeem Harris, have not been paid their outstanding wages.

With Borner still contracted to the club for another year, the German is likely to have received his windfall yesterday but with a contract with Hannover already agreed and the Owls unwilling to let go of him for free, it’s unclear what will happen next in this saga.

It has the potential to become a long and bitter legal battle if things escalate, with the situation being made more complicated by the wages issue.

But as Sheffield Wednesday prepare for their first season back in the third tier of English football, they will be hoping to resolve this issue quickly, exit their current embargo and sign a sufficient replacement for the 30-year-old if it comes down to that.

The Verdict:

It’s regrettable to see last season’s mess with their points deduction, managerial changes and unpaid wages spill into this pre-season – but it just shows you how much work there is still to do at Hillsborough and the pain they may still have to go through to get back to the Championship.

If there’s one positive for the Owls, it’s the fact they have probably now hit rock bottom. If they can get the permission needed to make essential signings, the club are looking at a much brighter future under a talented manager in Darren Moore.

Another reason why they may have already hit rock bottom is because of the fact Josh Windass is more likely to stay at the club now the wages issue has seemingly been resolved, if comments by his dad and Transfer Tavern pundit Dean Windass are anything to go by.

They will also be keen on keeping someone of Borner’s calibre – but his head may have already been turned by this Hannover move and if he hasn’t yet hit the point of no return in South Yorkshire with or without this potential move to Germany – he’s very close to it.