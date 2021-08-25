Sheffield Wednesday player rewarded for early season form

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been named in the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming games.

The ‘keeper, who is on loan at the League One side from Premier League team Burnley, has been called up by Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough for the squad’s three fixtures next month.

Peacock-Farrell appeared once for the Northern Irish Under-21 side before being called up to the senior squad in 2018. Since then, he has received 23 caps for his side and looks likely to add to that number during these international fixtures which will take place in September.

The goalkeeper’s loan move at Sheffield Wednesday appears to have the approval of his international boss. As quoted by the club’s official media, he said: “To have players playing at any level is massive but Bailey needed to move away from Burnley at this moment in time to find first team football and he’s done that with a great club in Sheffield Wednesday.”

Northern Ireland will play Lithuania and Switzerland, which are both World Cup 2022 qualifying games, as well as an international challenge match against Estonia.

The Verdict:

The 24-year-old goalkeeper has started every game for his loan club this season and is yet to concede a goal for the Owls so it is no surprise to see him be called up for his chosen international squad.

The upcoming fixtures for Northern Ireland are important games in part of their journey to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar so the Wednesday ‘keeper will have to continue his good form on an international stage.

It’s worth remembering that Peacock-Farrell’s parent club is Premier League Burnley so therefore if he can keep getting more caps for Northern Ireland now and delivering strong performances reflective of those he is producing in the league, he will only strengthen his chances of playing in the Premier League one day.

