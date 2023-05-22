Sheffield Wednesday wing-back Jack Hunt has revealed that manager Darren Moore isn't a big fan of days off, making this admission to the Yorkshire Post.

It has been a long season for the Owls who didn't just compete in League One, the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, but also the Papa John's Trophy and the third-tier play-offs as well.

It looked as though their journey was going to come to an end after the second leg of the play-off semis following a humiliating 4-0 defeat in the first leg, with the Owls capitulating at the Weston Homes Stadium.

But a 5-1 victory for Moore's side at Hillsborough took the tie to a penalty shootout and with the hosts winning 5-3 on penalties, that allowed them to book their place at Wembley, where they will face Barnsley.

What did Jack Hunt say about Darren Moore?

Hunt was the man who scored the winning penalty, stepping up and striking the ball past Will Norris to raise the roof in South Yorkshire.

Having plied his trade under Moore for the past two seasons, he knows his manager inside out and revealed an interesting fact about him ahead of next Monday's crucial clash against the Tykes.

"We’ll carry on with what we’ve done all season, this is just the next step," Hunt said.

"The gaffer doesn’t like days off, let me tell you, so we’ll be touching base.

"It’s work. We’ve got a job to do and we’ll go again."

How should Sheffield Wednesday approach the Barnsley game?

It's difficult to know how they should approach this game because they have over a week off.

It would be understandable if Moore tried to take his team abroad so they could experience a different setting and not be stuck at their current base - but is that a good idea?

The change of conditions and environment may not benefit them - and spending time on a plane may not be the best for their health either - so it will be interesting to see whether they do stay at their training ground or not.

Should they train every day? Maybe, if some of those sessions are reasonably light. Keeping the players focused and concentrated shouldn't be an issue though because they know the magnitude of this game.

Keeping the players relaxed will be more important, so allowing them to have a few days off may not be the worst idea, especially amid such a long season.

The Owls have a lot of momentum going into the final, but the form book, league finishes and everything else goes out of the window at Wembley.