Sheffield Wednesday player reacts to shock emerging Sheffield United news involving Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder is set to depart Sheffield United later today with the Blades’ two-season stay in the Premier League looking likely to come to an end in the coming weeks.

The boyhood Blade guided the club into the Premier League by finishing as runners-up in the Championship in the 2018/19 season, and surpassed all expectations by guiding them to a ninth-placed finish in their return campaign to the top flight.

It’s all gone wrong though for United this season as the dreaded ‘second season syndrome’ hit Bramall Lane.

The Blades sit on 14 points after 28 games and they’d need an absolute miracle to survive relegation, but with most fans accepting of their situation, Wilder looked best-placed to be the one to lead their promotion charge next season.

That doesn’t look to be the case now, and quite obviously it is a big talking point in the world of football – and even the other half of the Steel city have been giving their views on it.

When quizzed on Wilder’s impending departure by talkSPORT, Sheffield Wednesday player Sam Hutchinson spoke very well of him and indicated that it’s a shame that he’s to depart.

“I’ve met Chris Wilder a lot in Sheffield and I know it’s obviously not the best thing to do but I can’t speak highly enough of him,” Hutchinson said.

“He’s taken that club and with the players they have – he hasn’t really changed them and he’s done fantastic.

“So I think for Sheffield United it will be a massive shame, but we concentrate on ourselves at Sheffield Wednesday and they do what they do but I think as a man, I can only speak on face value that I think he’s been fantastic for football and for that club.”

The Verdict

Wednesday fans will probably not quite enjoy Hutchinson speaking so highly about a Sheffield United man and a fan of that club, but he’s probably saying what a lot of people are thinking.

Wilder was on a bit of a hiding to nothing this season with the Blades and I’m not sure they’ll get a better manager who can get them back to the Premier League in the 2022/23 season.

Could Wilder’s next job be in the EFL? It’s a big possibility – there won’t be many Premier League vacancies this summer it seems and Wilder could very well be in the opposition dugout at Bramall Lane next season.