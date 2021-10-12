Sheffield Wednesday player provides update on his future

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith has admitted to Yorkshire Live that there has been no talks with the club over his future as his contract runs down towards expiry.

The 25-year-old shot stopper has been with the Owls for his entire career after progressing through their youth ranks and is currently back up to Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

His current deal is due to run out next summer, thus raising speculation that he could be set to move on.

However the keeper himself has moved to make it clear that he would love to extend his stay at Hillsborough with the Steel City side, as he stated the following about his future:

“There have not been any conversations as of yet.

“I just want to focus on playing here and help the team. If the opportunity came up and the circumstances were right for me, yeah that would be great.

“I’m a Sheffield lad and my family are here but if it’s not right for me or the club then that’s what it is.”

Wildsmith is now into the fifth year of a five year contract that he previously signed and has had to patient to get his chance for him hometown club since rising through the ranks to the first team.

At the time of writing he now has 82 appearances under his belt for the Owls across all competitions.

The Verdict

Wildsmith needs to decide if he wants to leave and become an undisputed number one elsewhere or stay at Wednesday and fight for his place.

It certainly isn’t an easy position to be in when you’ve been at a club for so long and of course it is clear that he feels a great degree of loyalty to a team that is so close to his heart.

However he is now at the age of 25 and needs to be playing more regularly, so to that degree, it could force the issue when it comes to negotiations between the two parties.

If Wednesday cannot guarantee him the playing time that he craves, he could well be off in the summer as he begins to weigh up his options.