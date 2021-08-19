Sheffield Wednesday player poised to finalise surprise transfer move

Andre Green is set to leave Sheffield Wednesday to join Slovan Bratislava.

The 23-year-old joined the Owls at the start of the year, featuring in 11 games as the team were relegated from the Championship. Green has remained part of Darren Moore’s plans this summer, and he started the first three league fixtures of the campaign.

However, the ex-Aston Villa man was left out of the squad against Fleetwood Town in the week and that’s because he is closing in on a move away from Hillsborough.

That’s after The Athletic confirmed that he is in advanced talks with the Slovakian champions, with the deal set to be finalised over the weekend.

It appears that the transfer is a formality, as reporter Gregg Evans revealed that he has been included in Slovan’s squad list for their Europa League tie against Olympiacos. Green had to be registered by late last night to ensure he would be eligible to play in the second leg next week.

Whilst he had been featuring for Moore’s side, the Owls chief does have plenty of attacking options to choose from, with the likes of Theo Corbeanu, Marvin Johnson and Florian Kamberi just some of the attacking players at the club.

Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14 The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls? Chris Brunt Steven MacLean Sean McAllister Marcus Tudgay

The verdict

This is a very surprising move and you have to say that it’s a great opportunity for Green to play for a side that will expect to win the league and they will also play in Europe this season, even if they lose to the Greek giants over two legs.

From Wednesday’s perspective, Green was clearly someone who Moore rated, so losing him is a blow in that sense. But, they do have plenty of attacking options and he’s certainly not irreplaceable.

So, they can cope without Green and it will be interesting to see how the move works out for the player.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.