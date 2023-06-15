Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Ciaran Brennan is keen to remain at Hillsborough beyond this summer, speaking candidly about his future to Yorkshire Live.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Swindon Town after being deemed temporarily surplus to requirements at Hillsborough, despite playing a part for Darren Moore during the 2021/22 campaign.

In fairness, Ben Heneghan, Michael Ihiekwe, Akin Famewo and Mark McGuinness were all brought in during the previous summer window, replacing those that had left including Chey Dunkley and Sam Hutchinson.

With this, it always looked as though Brennan's minutes were going to be limited if he had stayed in South Yorkshire.

Although he wasn't part of an exciting 2022/23 season at Wednesday, he managed to secure first-team football in League Two with the Robins, although he was ruled out for a chunk of the season because of injury problems.

What is Ciaran Brennan's stance on his Sheffield Wednesday future?

Aden Flint may have left the club on the expiration of his deal loan, but you would certainly bet your house on the Owls bringing in another centre-back during the summer window if they are sticking with a back three.

Brennan could struggle for game time once again next term because of the existing options they have and the fact they may strengthen this area further.

But the 23-year-old is keen to stay put, telling Yorkshire Live: "I'm more than happy to take on the competition here because this is where I want to be more than anywhere.

"Basically it all depends how I do pre-season. I need to come back raring to go, and go from there really."

Is Ciaran Brennan taking the right stance?

After being deemed surplus to requirements in League One, it would be difficult to see him playing a big part in the Championship and this is why another loan deal could be good for him.

With the player only having one year left on his contract, he needs to impress next season and he won't have the chance to be able to do so if he isn't playing regularly.

If he can enjoy a good loan spell in the third tier next season and stand out, that could potentially earn him an extension at Hillsborough.

And if he doesn't earn an extension, even if he does well out on loan, he will have done enough to put himself in the shop window for another club to pick him up.

A loan exit would be his best bet this summer unless he's set to be a key part of Moore's plans, so he probably isn't taking the right stance at this point, although you can't blame him for wanting to remain at Hillsborough.