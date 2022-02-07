Sheffield Wednesday player offers tongue-in-cheek remark when quizzed on teammate and Chelsea ace

Sheffield Wednesday’s George Byers joked that N’Golo Kanté watches Massimo Luongo after the Australian’s impressive recent performances.

After a stuttering first few months of the campaign, Darren Moore’s men have started to find form, with the 2-0 success at Burton Albion last time out making it four wins in five and moving the team with within three points of the play-off places.

Byers has been crucial to the past two victories, scoring the opening goal in both games.

And, the man of the moment has been doing a Q&A with the fans on the official Twitter account, with one question asking the former Swansea player who is the better player between Kante and Luongo, with Byers offering a great response.

“Kante watches Luongo’s clips.”

After an injury hit season, Luongo is now back to full fitness and he has played in four of the last five games, helping Wednesday on their positive run, along with Byers and Barry Bannan in the middle of the park.

The trio are likely to feature in the big game against Wigan at Hillsborough tomorrow night.

The verdict

This is a good reply from Byers and whilst it’s clearly tongue in cheek it shows that Luongo is playing very well right now, along with Byers.

So, the Owls are in a good place after an inconsistent period and they will all feel that promotion is a realistic possibility this season.

For now though, the only focus will be on Wigan, with the high-flyers sure to provide a stern test and it will be a good indicator to see how Wednesday have progressed in recent weeks.

