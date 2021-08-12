Sheffield Wednesday player makes transfer claim

New Sheffield Wednesday striker Florian Kamberi has told Yorkshire Live that the current squad is a work in progress at present after arriving this summer.

The powerful frontman arrived as one of thirteen new additions at Hillsborough under Darren Moore and will be looking to hit the ground running in Sky Bet League One.

Arriving on loan from Swiss side St Gallen, the 26-year-old adds to Wednesday’s forward options and recently made his debut for the club in their frustrating opening day draw away at Charlton Athletic.

Now Kamberi has had his say on his new teammates as he looks ahead to the future with the Owls as their promotion bid really starts to kick into gear:

“Thirteen signings is a lot. It’s a refresh. We need time. We are a work in progress. I think we had a solid start against Charlton and now we look to Doncaster.”

Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14 The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls? Chris Brunt Steven MacLean Sean McAllister Marcus Tudgay

Moore’s recruitment drive this summer has been shrewd and concise and everyone associated with the club will be hoping that the new signings have enough to drive them back to the Championship at the first attempt.

The Owls are back in league action this weekend as they take on Doncaster Rovers at Hillsborough.

The Verdict

Kamberi is clearly all to aware of the high expectations that have been placed on this Sheffield Wednesday side but he is also right to state that it will take time.

Cohesion is one of the many factors that breeds success and it will be something that Moore will be looking to develop with his players week on week.

Bedding in a few new signings if hard enough, let alone thirteen, so it will be intriguing to see how long it takes them all to get up to speed with the style of play.

The club have recruited well on paper but now they need to start seeing results on the pitch during these opening few months of the campaign if they are to stand any chance of getting promoted at the first attempt.