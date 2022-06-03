Sheffield Wednesday player makes clear transfer stance amid Middlesbrough and Wigan Athletic interest

Lee Gregory has no intent on leaving Sheffield Wednesday this summer – despite interest elsewhere.

According to the Star, the 33-year old is committed to remaining with the Owls for next season.

The forward has been previously linked in May with a possible move to Championship outfit Middlesbrough as well as Wigan Athletic and former club Derby County being keen.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Sheffield Wednesday fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 What year were Sheffield Wednesday founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

Gregory still has one year left on his deal with Darren Moore’s side though and his preference is to see out the remainder of his contract.

The striker has only been at Hillsborough for one season but has settled well into his home-town club.

The Englishman scored 17 league goals for the team as they reached the League One play-offs.

A fourth-placed finish in the third tier earned Moore’s side a semi-final against Sunderland, which the Black Cats won 2-1 on aggregate.

It will be another campaign in the third tier next season for Wednesday, but Gregory has opted to remain despite interest from two Championship sides.

The experienced forward has previously played for the likes of Millwall, Stoke City and Derby before signing for the Owls last summer.

The Verdict

This comes as a big boost for Wednesday, with Gregory proving a very important part of Moore’s side.

If the club hopes to compete for automatic promotion, then having a proven goal scorer in the side will be massive.

While Gregory’s career is coming into its final few years, he has shown he is still more than capable of competing at this level.

His 16 goals were crucial to the side, and Moore will be hoping for much of the same next season.