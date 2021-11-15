Sheffield Wednesday player makes claim involving Rangers

Sheffield Wednesday striker Florian Kamberi has told Yorkshire Live that the Owls have the same sort of expectation levels as that of his former club Rangers.

The Steel City side are currently looking to gain promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt after being relegated to Sky Bet League One and have started their campaign in frustrating fashion.

Kamberi was amongst the goals again at the weekend as he scored the equaliser in the draw against Gillingham and certainly knows how it feels to play for a club that has such big expectations from his time at Ibrox earlier in his career.

Speaking recently, the powerful frontman had this to say on the pressure that he experiences whilst playing for the Owls:

“I was at Rangers so I know how it is to be in a massive club with pressure and expectation.

“League One is not an easy league, it’s a very aggressive league, but I knew what was coming.

“When you’re at a big club it’s about just winning games.”

Kamberi has now scored two goals in his first 10 games for the club and will now be looking to really kick on in the Steel City.

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action tomorrow night as they take on Plymouth Argyle at Home Park in their FA Cup first round replay.

The Verdict

It is good to see that the striker realises just how high the stakes are at Hillsborough, however it doesn’t change the fact that both he and his teammates are performing well below expectations.

If they want to really be up there for those promotion places come May of next year, they really need to go on some sort of winning run moving forwards.

There is more than enough quality and experience throughout the squad to see them get to where they need to be and the challenge now is for them to stand up and be counted.

Kamberi is certainly someone who is well on his way to doing that and many will be hoping that his goal scoring exploits can continue.