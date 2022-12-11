Sheffield Wednesday player makes brutally honest admission over his performance v Exeter

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper David Stockdale admits his performance “wasn’t good enough” in his side’s 1-1 draw with Exeter City at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Jake Caprice gave the Grecians the lead in the 56th minute when his shot from 25 yards out went in under Stockdale.

The hosts almost had a second when the Owls tried to play out from the back and Stockdale’s stray pass fell straight to Jay Stansfield, but the keeper recovered to make the save.

Wednesday equalised deep into stoppage time through Callum Paterson’s strike to rescue a point.

Darren Moore’s side extended their unbeaten run to nine league games but missed the chance to move into the top two after Plymouth Argyle dropped points in a 0-0 draw at Cambridge United, but they remain in third place, two points behind the Pilgrims and three behind new league leaders Ipswich Town.

It was a poor performance from Wednesday in which they created few chances and can perhaps count themselves fortunate to come away with a point.

Stockdale was frustrated with both his personal and the team’s display and took responsibility on social media.

Sometimes you have to look at yourself and say it wasn’t good enough personally. I will always do that and always be honest. Got away with a point and move on.

Thank for all those who made the long cold journey @swfc #wawaw #sheffieldwednesday 🦉🦉 — David Stockdale (@stockogk1313) December 11, 2022

The verdict

Stockdale is understandably disappointed after feeling he could have done better with Exeter’s goal.

It was undoubtedly a mistake from the keeper, but he has been outstanding for Wednesday this season, so should not be too hard on himself.

The 37-year-old, who joined the club from Wycombe Wanderers in the summer, has contributed between the sticks to one of the division’s best defences, with only Barnsley conceding fewer than the 17 Wednesday have let in this campaign. He has also kept 11 clean sheets, which is the most in the league.

Stockdale has won Wednesday far more points than he has cost them, making a number of key saves in addition to bringing a calmness and organisation to the back line.

The criticism should be directed more towards the attacking players for their performance against Exeter as they did not do enough.

But Stockdale’s message on Twitter shows that he is willing to take responsibility for his mistakes and with the high standards he clearly holds himself to, he will not let one mistake affect him moving forward.