Sheffield Wednesday player makes bold claim amid coronavirus crisis

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to end a dismal run of form since the turn of the New Year when they return to action on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls have only won once in their last 12 games in all competitions, which has seen them slide down the Championship table at an alarming rate.

It doesn’t get any easier for Garry Monk’s side either as they prepare to take on promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

But it remains to be seen as to whether there will be any spectators at Hillsborough this weekend, with the coronavirus problems continuing to dominate the headlines heading into this one.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of their game against the Reds, Owls winger Jacob Murphy made the bold claim in saying that having no spectators in attendance at matches this season would be a ‘killer’ for the game.

“Go back to youth team days where you play in empty stadiums. I think it would be a killer for the game. The fans create the atmosphere and give the players’ the drive. It would be like a training game because there would be no atmosphere.”

It’s certain to be a tough test for Murphy and his team-mates, but they’ll be hoping they can put a dent in Nottingham Forest’s promotion bid with a positive result at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The Verdict:

I have to agree with Murphy here.

I still think that they should be suspending the season in the EFL for the time being, and then continuing it when coronavirus has been contained.

Playing in front of no spectators isn’t what any of the players will want, and I think Murphy’s verdict of it being a ‘killer’ for the game is spot on.

It’ll be interesting to see what further developments come in the near future, as I think it’s only a matter of time before games in England are played behind closed doors.