Sheffield Wednesday player makes admission over his future

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo has told Yorkshire Live that he would love to extend his stay with the club.

The former Queens Park Rangers player is currently set to see his deal with the Owls expire in the summer of the new year, raising the possibility that the 29-year-old could walk out of Hillsborough for free.

Luongo has only made five appearances for the Steel City club so far this season, with a hamstring problem having restricted his involvement for Darren Moore’s side.

Now the midfielder has opened up on his future with the Sky Bet League One outfit, as he stated the following about whether he’d want to stay put or not at the club:

“Of course. This is the biggest club I’ve played for.

“It’s a massive opportunity if we’re going in the right direction as a whole club. The manager has jumped on board and wants to get this moving in the right direction so everything is attractive about the club.

“I haven’t really got going here. Listen, you’ll write what you want but nothing has really been said I haven’t really thought about it.”

The midfielder has certainly added a lot more tenacity to the Wednesday engine room since his return to the starting eleven and will be looking to build upon their win over Accrington Stanley during the weekend just gone.

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action tomorrow night as they play host to MK Dons at Hillsborough.

The Verdict

Negotiating a new contract with Luongo is sure to be high up on the list of priorities at Sheffield Wednesday, with the midfielder being far too good for League One in truth.

Injuries have restricted his game time this season but now he appears to be getting into his stride after helping the team pick up an important away victory on Saturday.

He is clearly committed to the club and believes in the vision that they have for the future.

His experience of playing at a higher level should prove invaluable for the Owls moving forwards.