Sheffield Wednesday player issues important contract update on Owls trio

Sheffield Wednesday captain Tom Lees has suggested that he, along with Barry Bannan and Adam could all sign new contracts with the club after the Christmas period.

Lees, Bannan and Reach are all out of contract with the club at the end of this season, but have been offered new deals at Hillsborough, and although it seems as though there is still much to be ironed out, there is a possibility of signatures being applied to those deals eventually.

Speaking about his individual contract situation, Lees was quoted by The Sheffield Star as saying: “I only got the general outline of what the club were offering me last week. We’ve had two games and all this madness going on. I’ve said before, I’d be happy to stay on at the club.

“If I’m being honest it’s literally just happened so it’s a case of sitting down and looking at what they’re offering me in a bit more detail. I’m just going through that process that every contract renewal goes through. “I’m definitely happy to sit down and go through that with them and I’m very grateful for the manager and the club offering me a new deal. I’ll sit down with them once this busy Christmas period is out of the way. That’s the normal process of how these things work, it’s only just begun.” Indeed, it seems as though Lees and his teammates have been somewhat caught by surprise by the timing of the offers made to them. Discussing the reaction of himself, Bannan and Reach to the offers, Lees went on to reveal: “From my point of view, we’re a little bit surprised in that it’s come a bit early. We’ve seen in the past few years that it’s not been sorted until later in the season. “I’m very happy to sit down and get it discussed, so I don’t see why they wouldn’t be. I think everybody will get into that once Christmas is out of the way and get it sorted.” Lees, Bannan and Reach have all made over 200 appearances for Wednesday, having joined the club in 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively. Wednesday are currently second from bottom of the Championship table, four points from safety after 20 league games this season. The Verdict This does look to be reasonably positive news for those of a Wednesday persuasion. The experience these three players bring to the squad can certainly be an asset to the Owls, and when they are on form, their ability can be a big help as well. As a result, the fact all three could be open to staying at Wednesday beyond the end of this season, could be something of a boost for the club going forward. Indeed, the fact that Lees is suggesting all three could sign new deals at Hillsborough, suggests that there is a positive mood amongst the squad at the moment, despite the precarious position they find themselves in in the table.