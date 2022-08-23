Sheffield Wednesday player eyed, Conway decision: The latest Bristol City news you might have missed

A lot can change in a week in football – and few clubs know that better than Bristol City.

The Championship club were in the bottom three with just one point from their first three games a week ago but wins against Luton Town and rivals Cardiff City mean they’re now up in seventh.

There’s a huge amount of positivity at the club right now but with a Carabao Cup tie against Wycombe tomorrow and the transfer window closing soon, it could be a busy week.

With that in mind, here is the latest City news you might have missed…

City join race for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

According to the Sheffield Star, the Robins are keeping tabs on Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

They’re not the only ones keen on the 21-year-old, who has made a strong start to the new season, with Blackpool and Norwich City among the other Championship clubs linked.

Turkish duo Besiktas and Antalyaspor have both been linked with Dele-Bashiru, whose contract is up next summer.

Tommy Conway decision explained

Assistant coach Curtis Flemming has explained why City decided not to loan out Tommy Conway – a move that has paid dividends in the early weeks of 2022/23.

Conway bagged his fourth goal in five games this term on Sunday as he helped the Robins beat rivals Cardiff City 2-0.

Speaking after the 20-year-old’s man-of-the-match performance in the Severnside Derby, Flemming explained why the 20-year-old has never been loaned out.

He told Bristol World: “When we speak about young players in the game. Everyone says that they have to go out on loan and play 30 games in League Two and then 30 games in League One.

“We felt he was a player that needed to stay at the club and that we needed to nurture him from inside the club.”

Captain’s verdict on Cardiff win

City skipper Dan Bentley took to Instagram after leading his side to a 2-0 victory over Cardiff in the Severnside Derby.

The home side were on top throughout the game at Ashton Gate and secured all three points thanks to goals from Conway and Rob Atkinson.

Bentley played his part with some vital saves and shared his thoughts via social media after the game.

