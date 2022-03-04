Sheffield Wednesday player determined to break record

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell says he has set his sights on breaking Sheffield Wednesday’s clean sheet record.

The 25-year-old, who’s an international player for Northern Ireland, is currently on a season long loan from Burnley. So far this season he has 12 clean sheets from 31 league appearances.

Sheffield Wednesday’s club record for clean sheets dates back to the 1978/79 campaign when 17 clean sheets were achieved by Jack Charlton’s side.

Since then, the record has been equalled twice both in 2014/15 and 2015/16 but the Owls’ current number one is hoping he can break the record.

His side have a trip to Lincoln City tomorrow and speaking ahead of the game, he told Yorkshire Live: “I have got an eye on [the clean sheet record] as well. It is certainly achievable.

“If you get clean sheet, it usually results in top performances and winning.

“I am pretty pleased [with my own form], I feel like I am doing well.

“There’s room to improve always and get better. I want more from myself and there are still things that can be achieved this season.”

Quiz: Are these 19 Sheffield Wednesday facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Genuine or fake: Sheffield Wednesday were founded over 140 years ago! Genuine Fake

As well as being close to breaking the record for Sheffield Wednesday, Peacock-Farrell currently has the highest number of clean sheets in the league. Reflecting on this he said: “We have got a lot more games to go. I missed a few games due to international duty.

“I am probably behind in terms of the games played so I think it is great credit to myself and the team for how we have managed to keep clean sheets throughout the season with the injuries that we have had. It is testament to myself and the team how we have overcome that adversity.”

Although he is flying with Sheffield Wednesday and the fans would love to see him stick around, Peacock-Farrell’s stay is only temporary as he is on loan. When asked about his future he said: “Football is so strange, I have got a good couple of years left at Burnley.”

The Verdict:

The clean sheet record at Sheffield Wednesday is a very impressive one and as it stands, Peacock-Farrell definitely looks as though he is capable enough to break this record and set a new one.

Not only this but the fact the keeper also holds the most clean sheets in the league show far is testament to the Owls’ defensive form this season and shows why they currently sit fifth in the league. Considering Peacock-Farrell has missed games through international duty too is especially impressive.

Sheffield Wednesday fans will feel disappointed knowing that the loan of the keeper will be up at the end of summer but if they are able to gain promotion to the Championship, there’s always a chance they could strike a deal with Burnley for another loan spell back next season.

With a trip to Lincoln City tomorrow who are without a win in four, it is a great opportunity for Peacock-Farrell to get himself one step closer to breaking that record.