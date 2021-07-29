Sheffield Wednesday player departs Hillsborough to join EFL side on temporary basis

Cameron Dawson has joined Exeter City on a season-long loan deal from Sheffield Wednesday, the club announced this afternoon.

The 26-year-old has left Hillsborough on a temporary basis following the signing of Bailey Peacock-Farrell this week. Adding competition for the Grecians number one jersey with veteran shot stopper Scott Brown.

He becomes Matt Taylor’s ninth summer signing, the manager was delighted to add some much needed Football League experience to their ranks.

He said: “We were looking for a bit of experience – that experience at a higher level – and we’re going to give him the opportunity to play as many games a possible and also influence the team.”

Dawson has a contract running until the summer of 2024 with the Owls and will be looking to use this loan as a springboard to get back in the first team picture at his parent club.

He has kept 25 clean sheets in 76 appearances for Wednesday, with his main contributions coming in the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons. Taylor is confident Dawson is the right personality to fit into the Grecians’ rearguard.

He continued: “We had to be patient to make sure we got the right fit which we felt would suit our team – that backline or unit so to speak – and Cam is the right man for that.”

Exeter narrowly missed out on the play-offs last term and will be intent on going one further this time around, their recent summer business is making the squad look more capable by the week.

The Verdict

The Grecians have struggled for a consistent first choice goalkeeper in recent years, with Lewis Ward and Jonny Maxted both struggling to stamp their authority on the role.

Now with Scott Brown, who was ever present for Port Vale last term, and Dawson in the fold, it brings a freshness to the squad that can only be healthy. Brown’s experience, aged 36, should also provide a valuable training partner as Dawson looks to develop pushing on to his peak years.

Their season gets underway when they host Derek Adams’ Bradford City next Saturday, in what already has the feel of a top of the table clash.