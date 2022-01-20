Sheffield Wednesday player could be offloaded on loan

The future of Ciaran Brennan could still involve leaving Sheffield Wednesday this window.

According to the Sheffield Star, the young 21-year old is being considered for a loan move out of the club for the remainder of the season.

Brennan could follow Alex Hunt through the exit door this month despite impressing during his appearances this season.

The club are seeking more regular game time for the defender.

Brennan did spend time on loan with Notts County earlier this season, but was recalled during an injury crisis at Wednesday.

However, Brennan has only featured six times for Darren Moore’s side in the league so far this season.

With the additions of Jordan Storey, and the pursuit of another left-footed central defender, first team opportunities may be even more hard to come by in the second half of the season for Brennan.

This has led to the club seeking an alternative option for Brennan, with a loan move being a very real possibility.

Wednesday are currently eighth in League One. Moore’s side won their most recent game, coming out 4-2 victors against Plymouth Argyle.

That result ended a poor run of form that included a humiliating 5-0 loss to Sunderland, as well as a 1-0 defeat against Shrewsbury.

Up next for Wednesday is a trip to Oxford United, who are directly above the Owls in the table. The two sides meet on January 22.

The Verdict

This is the right move for Brennan. He needs to be getting more experience and the room just isn’t there for him in the Wednesday squad to make that breakthrough.

It was unfortunate that he had to be recalled from his stint at Notts County as it was completely circumstantial.

Being moved around like that so suddenly can also be detrimental to a player’s development.

Wednesday will now hopefully have enough cover that Brennan will not be recalled in an emergency such as another injury crisis.