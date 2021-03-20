Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Joey Pelupessy is attracting the attentions of unnamed clubs in the Championship but remains open to extending his stay at Hillsborough, according to the Sheffield Star.

Pelupessy is one of the group of Sheffield Wednesday players who are set to be out of contract at the end of the current campaign. It is thought that the midfielder has been part of conversations with numerous teams outside of England, with him being free to sign a pre-contract agreement with those sides due to being in the last few months of his current deal.

There is thought to have been interest in the midfielder from his home country in the Netherlands and Turkey, while there has also been interest from sides in other countries as well, per Sheffield Star. While it is also believed that Pelupessy would still be open to remaining with the Owls beyond the end of the campaign, despite them being on the brink of dropping down to League One.

The 27-year-old’s current situation is also of interest to some unnamed clubs in the Championship, with the midfielder having been a consistent part of the Owls side so far this season making 29 Championship appearances (Sofascore). It is believed that Darren Moore’s opinion on him and his value to the team moving forwards will play a major part in determining his long-term future.

The verdict

Pelupessy is the sort of player that really divides opinion amongst supporters at Sheffield Wednesday, but one thing that has remained constant is his value to different managers that have been in charge of the Owls during his time with the club. The midfielder has been a regular this campaign under the likes of Garry Monk, Tony Pulis, Neil Thompson and now Moore.

The 27-year-old will be starting to want to feel he knows where his long-term future will lie now as the season draws nearer to a close. The midfielder is likely to have a wealth of options to choose from if he is allowed to leave the Owls on a free transfer. However, you feel that Moore might want to keep hold of him if he does perform to a good standard in the coming weeks.

The fact there is so much interest in him from clubs abroad and in the Championship shows that the midfielder does have the quality to offer. If the Owls are relegated to League One he would surely be someone that could do a job for them at that level. This is likely going to be something that rumbles on until his situation is cleared up.