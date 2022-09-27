Sheffield Wednesday player admits frustrations despite club’s strong league standing

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ben Heneghan has admitted there are frustrations with some of the club’s results this season despite an overall strong start to the season.

At the time of writing, the Owls sit fourth in the League One standings following Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

Darren Moore’s side are just one point off the automatic promotion places, and just two behind league leaders Plymouth Argyle after ten matches played.

Despite that, Heneghan, who signed for the club from AFC Wimbledon this summer, says that despite a strong points per game total, there are some frustrations with some of the matches the club have lost this season.

“I think if you look at it on a points basis, two points per game, I think that puts us in good stead.” the 29-year-old told Sheffield Wednesday club media.

“But we have lost a couple of games that we’re frustrated with and annoyed with really because we go into every game believing we can win because that’s the demands that’s put on us.

“We want to live up to that, so I think it’s been an okay start, but we can push on and make it even better.”

Heneghan has appeared eight times for the club so far.

Five of those outings have came in League One, with the defender a mainstay in the side before picking up an injury late last month.

He returned to the Owls side in Saturday’s victory over Wycombe, though, and will hope to retain his fitness moving forwards.

Sheffield Wednesday next face Port Vale in League One action on Saturday afternoon.

Kick off at Vale Park is scheduled for 3pm UK time.

The Verdict

These are interesting comments indeed considering how strongly Darren Moore’s side have started the season.

Perhaps, though, Heneghan and some others believe they could have set themselves apart from the clubs around them at this early stage had they not lost certain matches here or there.

With a 46 game league season you are going to lose matches, though, so I don’t think they should dwell on the frustrations at all.

To be honest, I think these comments only speak to the high standards currently being set at Hillsborough at present.

Those high standards can only bode well for the remainder of the season.