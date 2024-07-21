Highlights Sheffield Wednesday secures Di'Shon Bernard with a new deal, a move praised by Carlton Palmer for continuity and a boost to the squad.

Bernard was a target for other clubs, but fans were off-guard by a cryptic Instagram post days before the official announcement.

Owls should aim high under manager Danny Rohl after a near miracle last season, with a focus on a potential push for the play-offs.

Sheffield Wednesday should be very happy with their most recent bit of summer business, getting Di'Shon Bernard to agree to a new contract, according to former Owl Carlton Palmer.

The Jamaican international has signed a new three-year deal with the Owls, after his old one expired at the end of June.

It was reported on Thursday that talks between his camp and Wednesday had advanced and that he was expected to stay with the club, after a long time of no movement on this front, which was in part caused by the Jamaican's involvement at the Copa América, as per manager Danny Rohl, via the Star.

Fresh terms were said to have been offered to the central defender in May.

Wednesday have done well to hold on to him as, according to the Star, there was interest from other clubs in the Championship as well as in Europe.

The contract saga wasn't without some nervy moments for fans though. A mystifying Instagram story by Bernard just days before the deal was announced put Wednesdayites on notice. It was a picture of a suitcase with the caption: "Ready for the next chapter."

Fortunately, for those who wanted him to stick around, this wasn't hinting at a non-return.

Carlton Palmer's view on Di'Shon Bernard's new Sheffield Wednesday deal

Palmer, a former player for the club turned pundit, thinks that the Owls' management team should be really pleased to have kept the defender, and believes his continuity with the squad will be a big boost.

"More good news coming out of Hillsborough as Di'Shon Bernard has extended his contract," Palmer said, to Football League World. "Bernard joined Wednesday last season from Manchester United, initially penning a one-year deal. The 23-year-old played 36 times for the Owls in all competitions.

"It's great news for the club and Danny Rohl. He's become a firm favourite of the supporters, and it's no surprise to me that he's wanted to sign there. They are looking to go better next season and hopefully push for a place in the play-offs, or better than that.

"The fact that they've been able to get him to sign a new contract is fantastic news.

"And it's great news that the club are about to jet out to Germany for their final pre-season camp ahead of the commencement of the 2024/25 campaign. It's great to see Bernard is set to be on that flight.

"He'll fit straight back into that group, following his huge role in their great escape last season. So this is another big boost for Rohl and Sheffield Wednesday."

Sheffield Wednesday should set high goals for the coming campaign

It's understandable that people are really on board the Rohl hype train now after his almost unbelievable campaign last time out, saving them from relegation.

Some supporters of the club may be looking at the German in a messianic way, as if he is no mere mortal but a miracle worker.

These expectations of him should be tempered a bit, because he's not the second coming, but you'd be right to expect a lot from his team this season, certainly much better than they were for the most part of the last one.

They're on nine signings so far this summer, at the time of writing, and that number will likely increase over the next month-and-a-half. The team is starting to be built in the 35-year-old's image, the way he wants it to be, and that should only spell good things.

If they make the play-offs next season, it would arguably be a bigger turnaround than what they achieved in the previous campaign. While that is not realistic, these are the targets that they should be setting; it wouldn't be a surprise if Rohl had already put this forward to his players as the goal for the upcoming season.