Sheffield Wednesday plans to offload senior player revealed

Sheffield Wednesday will listen to offers for Joost van Aken this summer, with a view to moving the centre-back out of Hillsborough.

Garry Monk is putting plans in place ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, with a view of moulding the squad he wants to take forward during his first summer in South Yorkshire.

As per Yorkshire Live, it doesn’t look like van Aken will be part of that squad moving forwards, despite the fact he’s been involved in pre-season training.

The Owls will listen to offers for the Dutchman, who has now entered the final year of his contract at Hillsborough.

The 26-year-old centre-back has made only 16 appearances for Wednesday since signing for the club in 2017, with his impact not the one expected.

Last year, he was sent out on loan to Osnabruck to the Bundesliga 2 and made 22 appearances, returning one goal.

Tom Lees, Dominic Iorfa, Julian Borner and Liam Palmer represent some of the centre-back options available to Monk already on the books at Hillsborough, whilst Chey Dunkley has also been added to the group after leaving Wigan Athletic.

The Verdict

Monk likes to have plenty of centre-backs available to him, with his tendency to switch between a three-man and four-man defence.

However, he’s got so many options that he can afford to lose someone like van Aken.

The Dutchman isn’t the required level and it’s no surprise to hear he might be on the way out.

