Sheffield Wednesday place Norwich City man on transfer radar

Norwich City defender Akin Famewo is wanted by League One giants Sheffield Wednesday this summer, according to YorkshireLive.

Owls boss Darren Moore is on the hunt for more centre-backs at Hillsborough despite both Ben Heneghen and Michael Ihiekwe arriving at the club in recent weeks, with a need to offset the departures of Sam Hutchinson and a trio of loanees in Jordan Storey, Lewis Gibson and Harlee Dean.

Dean is said to be a target still this summer from Birmingham City, but Moore is seemingly casting his net further afield as well, and is considering a deal for Famewo.

25 quiz questions about Sheffield Wednesday managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 When did Sheffield Wednesday appoint Darren Moore as their manager? 2018 2019 2020 2021

The 23-year-old central defender has been at Carrow Road for three years following his arrival from Luton Town, where he made 14 appearances before making the move to Norfolk.

Famewo though has featured just once for the Canaries since he joined the club, and following a temporary stint in Scotland at St Mirren, the left-footer has been on a two-year loan deal with Charlton Athletic in League One.

Having featured 62 times for the Addicks in all competitions, a permanent deal for Famewo has not been explored, leaving him free to potentially depart Carrow Road with just one year remaining on his contract.

The Verdict

Famewo is likely not going to have a future at Norwich due to their defensive options, with Irish youngster Andrew Omobamidele leaping ahead of him in the pecking order recently.

It wouldn’t have been a shock to see Charlton sign Famewo permanently this summer, but nothing has happened and you imagine that new head coach Ben Garner is heading down a different route.

In their current options at centre-back, Wednesday don’t exactly have someone who is left-footed and can provide that balance in the back three.

That is why Famewo will probably be a target this summer for the Owls, and he will surely be an obtainable player for the South Yorkshire outfit to go after – whether that be on loan or permanently.