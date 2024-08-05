Highlights Young goalkeeper Pierce Charles should take a loan deal this summer to boost his career long-term.

Being around the senior squad at Sheffield Wednesday has been beneficial for Charles' development.

Despite limited playing time, Charles has the talent to become a Championship number one goalkeeper.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield Wednesday's young goalkeeper, Pierce Charles, must take a loan deal this summer to help his career in the long-run.

The 19-year-old joined Wednesday in 2020 from Manchester City, and has made just two senior appearances for the Owls.

Charles played the full 90 minutes of both of the Owls' FA Cup fourth round fixtures against Coventry City, with the tie going to a replay after a 1-1 draw, before Coventry ran out 4-1 winners at the CBS Arena.

However, it seems likely that he will struggle for minutes in the Championship with Danny Rohl's team looking to push on from a strong second half of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday Summer Departures (TransferMarkt) Cameron Dawson GK Ciaran Brennan CB Reece James LB Tyreeq Bakinson DM Will Vaulks DM George Byers CM Juan Delgado RW Lee Gregory ST

A move to League One or Two could be the perfect opportunity for Charles to gain the experience he needs to take his game to the next level.

Experience in the first team has been good for Charles

Despite a lack of on-field action for Wednesday, being in and around the senior squad has been excellent for the young goalkeeper, who has been able to work with Cameron Dawson and James Beadle to improve his game from an early point in his career.

The highly-rated shot-stopper earned his first call-up for the Northern Irish national team in May, after an impressive year for the Owls, and has had interest fired, over from League One side Crawley Town, according to The Star.

FLW's Sheffield Wednesday Fan Pundit, Callum Maxted, believes that his matchday experience has been key for his development: "Charles has been in and around the first team for a number of years, since we first got him in.

"I think that it is important that his development is enhanced by playing and being around men's football. It's been the best way to push him to that next stage of being number one or two at the club."

Charles has the ability to become the number one

Although it has been hard to tell through a lack of professional appearances, Charles does have the talent to become a number one goalkeeper in the Championship in the near future.

He is unfortunate to be playing at Wednesday, who have renewed the loan of James Beadle for a second season, after he impressed following his January move.

Yet, temporary moves for goalkeepers from Hillsborough have worked before, and could be the key to success once again, according to Callum: "At the age he is, I think that that's the type of thing that he needs. He has to go out on loan.

"We saw it with Dawson and Joe Wildsmith before they got into the first team. They had a couple of loans each.

"So, I think that that's the next important step for him in order to become my number one really, because that’s really where the direction I see this going, of him stepping up and being a number one if Beadle leaves, for example."