Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles is on Aston Villa's list of potential signings ahead of the January transfer window.

That's according to the Sheffield Star, who report that Villa are among a host of Premier League clubs who are keeping tabs on the 19-year-old.

Charles is currently the Owls' back-up choice, due to the presence of fellow shot-stopper, James Beadle, who is on loan from Brighton once more following a successful stint at Wednesday during the latter half of last campaign.

But despite the fact Charles remains on the substitutes' bench during the Owls' Championship encounters, he made four EFL Cup appearances earlier in the season, and made two senior international appearances for Northern Ireland last month, which epitomises his quality.

Pierce Charles 2024/25 EFL Cup stats Appearances 4 Starts 4 Goals conceded 3 Clean sheets 1 Saves 8 Save percentage % 72.7

Aston Villa weigh up a move for Charles

According to the Sheffield Star, while the teenager is on Villa's wishlist with the January transfer window just around the corner, the West Midlands side, and indeed other interested parties from the Premier League are currently weighing up whether to make a move for his services.

But the same report also states that neither Unai Emery's side nor other top-flight sides have imminent plans to make their swoop for Charles just yet, which may relieve the Owls faithful ahead of the turn of the year.

Although Charles' high quality between the sticks has caught the eye of Villa, he is still yet to become the Owls' number one goalkeeper, and more game time would be pivotal to his development.

As such, the Sheffield Star report that several clubs in the Football League are interested in landing his services on loan, which would remain a possibility regardless of if he stays at Wednesday, or joins Villa.

Perhaps, at this stage in the youngster's career, plying his trade with a League One or League Two side, where he could enjoy plenty of game time, would be more beneficial to his development than making the switch to a Premier League side.

But interest from top-flight sides was perhaps always inevitable after he made his first appearance at senior international level as a teenager.

And despite the fact that he is being monitored by the likes of Villa, he could be keen to remain in Hillsborough in the long-term, after he signed a contract extension back in May.

So, if Charles is to depart the Owls in January, it may be more likely that we see him joining a League One or League Two team on loan, rather than moving to a Premier League outfit just yet.