It is a big summer for Sheffield Wednesday after they secured Championship survival.

The Owls looked destined to make an immediate return to League One after a disastrous start to the season under Xisco Munoz, but they achieved safety after a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl.

Wednesday were one of the form sides in the division in the second half of the season, and a six-game unbeaten run, including three victories in their last three games, ensured they will remain in the second tier.

While the season ended positively for the Owls, it was an incredibly turbulent campaign on and off the pitch, and supporters protested against owner Dejphon Chansiri on multiple occasions, with his lack of investment in the transfer market and high ticket prices among the issues causing frustration.

Big question marks remain over whether Chansiri will provide Rohl with the necessary backing this summer to convince him to stay at the club, and supporters are nervously awaiting the outcome of talks between the pair.

Loanees such as James Beadle, Ian Poveda and Ike Ugbo have now returned to their parent clubs, and with 19 players out of contract, including the likes of Liam Palmer, Josh Windass and Barry Bannan, a significant rebuild may be on the cards this summer, meaning Chansiri will need to invest in order to build a competitive squad.

Chansiri's actions are likely to come under scrutiny once again this summer, and ahead of a crucial few months for the club, we looked at the net worth of the Wednesday owner and how he made his money.

Dejphon Chansiri's source of wealth and net worth

Chansiri comes from a family who made their money in the seafood industry through their company Thai Union Group, which includes brands such as John West, Fisho and Chicken of the Sea.

The company is run by Chansiri's father Kraisorn, who is the chairman, while his older brother Thiraphong acts as company president.

The Thai Union Group is the world's biggest producer of canned tuna and has a revenue of $4.2 billion, and the US and Europe account for 71% of the company's annual sales, primarily in the frozen food industry.

According to Forbes, Chansiri's father Kraisorn has a net worth of $575 million, which placed him 42nd on the list of Thailand's 50 richest people in 2020.

The Wednesday owner's exact net worth is unknown, but it is clear that he comes from an incredibly wealthy family, and he has other business interests of his own.

Chansiri has previously owned construction and property businesses in Thailand, while he also owns local firm D Taxis and Elev8, who have previously made and sponsored the Owls' kits.

While Chansiri has been reluctant to invest in recent years, that has not always been the case, and he spent heavily in the first two years after his £37.5 million takeover in January 2015, including the club-record signing of Jordan Rhodes from Middlesbrough for £8 million in 2017.

Dejphon Chansiri's future Sheffield Wednesday plans

Chansiri does not regularly give interviews to the media, and many of his recent press conferences and statements have caused controversy, but we will get an indication of his future plans if Rohl stays at the club this summer.

Rohl spoke of the need for "a clear strategy of what we can do and what we want to do" ahead of crucial talks with Chansiri, and initial discussions between the pair are said to have been positive.

The prospect of a new deal for Rohl is thought to be part of the talks, and if the German was to commit his future to the club, it would be safe to assume he is happy with Chansiri's vision and the level of backing he will receive.

Rohl has been linked with Hull City and Sunderland, but it is unlikely any Championship club would be able to afford him as Wednesday would reportedly demand £5 million in compensation, plus a further £5 million for his coaching staff, which is another hint that Chansiri is keen to build something with the 35-year-old at the helm.