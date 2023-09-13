Highlights Key Takeaways:

Sheffield Wednesday owner, Dejphon Chansiri, explains Darren Moore's departure was due to a disagreement over contracts, as Moore wanted a contract worth over £1m a year.

Chansiri claims Moore demanded to be the highest-paid person at the club, with a contract worth around £23,000 a week, among other financial demands.

The public argument between Chansiri and Moore is an unwanted distraction for Sheffield Wednesday, who should be focused on their upcoming match against Ipswich.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri insists Darren Moore’s departure was entirely down to money, as he claimed the former boss wanted a contract in excess of £1m a year at Hillsborough.

Darren Moore fallout continues after Sheffield Wednesday exit

The Owls secured promotion to the Championship last season in dramatic fashion, as they produced a historic comeback to beat Peterborough in the play-off semi-final, before a late Josh Windass goal in extra-time saw off Barnsley at Wembley.

So, there was a lot of excitement and optimism at the club this summer, but, to the surprise of many, Moore left in June.

Given the success he had brought to the club, Moore’s departure prompted a lot of questions, with Chansiri clarifying that it had been down to a disagreement over contracts.

However, Moore has contested that, stating recently that he left because the ‘vision’ of the club had changed following promotion.

Dejphon Chansiri shares Darren Moore’s financial demands

Yet, in a remarkable response, Chansiri shared an open letter on the club’s official site that countered Moore’s comments.

That included going into detail on the demands Moore had, one of which was to be the highest-paid person at the club, as he wanted a contract that was worth around £23,000 a week.

“Darren said he believed he should earn more than the highest paid player, but this is not necessarily correct in football. The proposal was a minimum of around £1.2m per year on a three-year contract.

“He also wanted an increased amount if we signed a player on a higher salary than himself and a 10% increase year on year, then a 100% increase if we achieved promotion to the Premier League.

“I said for those kind of figures I could have many choices open to me. Why would I agree to that, especially when I considered making a change three times during the season with the performances and the way the team was going.

“While I was happy with the points, I was not happy with the performances, which is why I warned him for some time that if we carried on this way, we would not get automatic promotion.

“To be 100% clear, it was not about a vision, it was not about targets, it was because I would not agree to the level of salary he proposed, and I did not have complete confidence in him to manage the team in the Championship. So in the end, I had to release him.”

What does this mean for Sheffield Wednesday?

It’s never a good look to see the owner arguing with an ex-manager in public, which is what’s happening here. You can understand why Chansiri wants to set the record straight, but he doesn’t need to engage in every perceived criticism of the club.

Moore has been respectful since leaving the club, and he achieved his goal at Hillsborough by taking the club back to the Championship, so it’s a shame to see his relationship with Chansiri has broken down.

Clearly, this is on both of them, but it’s another distraction for Sheffield Wednesday and Xisco Munoz, who will no doubt be asked about this in his next press conference.

All Sheffield Wednesday need to be focused on is football, and they will be desperate to get their first win of the season against Ipswich this weekend.