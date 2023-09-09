Pressure is building on Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri after the club's poor start to the season.

The Owls were promoted to the Championship last season, but just weeks after the win over Barnsley in the League One play-off final at Wembley, manager Darren Moore left the club following a disagreement with Chansiri.

Chansiri claimed that Moore had asked for four times his existing wages on a three-year contract, but this was later denied by Moore, who said that his exit was not about finances.

"It was a private conversation between me and him. I know there was a lot said about the salary - but it was never about the money side of it. It was purely and strictly about the football," Moore told Sky Sports last month.

Xisco Munoz was appointed as Moore's replacement in July and the Spaniard has been backed in the transfer market, with 12 new players arriving at Hillsborough this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

However, many of the new additions were free transfers or loans and Chansiri has been criticised for his lack of investment, particularly considering that the club's ticket prices are among the highest in the Championship.

Chansiri is coming under increasing pressure after Wednesday's disappointing start to the season, which has seen them pick up just one point from their opening five league games.

What is Dejphon Chansiri's net worth?

Chansiri's wealth comes largely through his family, who own the seafood company Thai Union Group.

According to Forbes, Chansiri's father Kraisorn has a net worth of $575 million, which placed him 42nd on the list of Thailand's 50th richest people in 2020.

What are Dejphon Chansiri's business interests?

The Thai Union Group, which includes brands such as John West, Fisho and Chicken of the Sea, is the world's biggest producer of canned tuna and has a revenue of $4.2 billion.

Chansiri's father Kraisorn is the chairman of the company, while brother Thiraphong acts as president.

Chansiri himself has other business interests having owned construction and property businesses in Thailand, while he also owns local firm D Taxis and Elev8, who have previously made and sponsored Wednesday's kits.

What are Dejphon Chansiri's future Sheffield Wednesday plans?

After buying the club from Milan Mandaric for £37.5 million in January 2015, Chansiri set a target of reaching the Premier League by 2017.

He did come close to achieving that ambition, with the Owls losing out in the Championship play-offs in 2016 and 2017 under Carlos Carvalhal, but since then, it is fair to say the club have lost their way.

Wednesday were relegated to League One in 2021, with a six-point deduction for financial breaches proving costly.

Moore rebuilt the club and led the Owls back to the second tier within two years, but much of the stability the 49-year-old restored in South Yorkshire has been lost with his shock departure and scrutiny on Chansiri is increasing once again.

However, it seems that Chansiri remains firmly committed to the club.

US-based businessman and Wednesday fan Adam Shaw has expressed an interest in buying the club, but he says that Chansiri is unwilling to sell.