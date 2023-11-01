Between manager changes, poor results and the actions of their owner, there doesn't seem to be a dull day at Sheffield Wednesday right now.

The drama began just three weeks after triumphing at Wembley at the end of May in the League One play-off final, when Dejphon Chansiri decided to part ways with manager Darren Moore in what was described as a mutual decision - but that was only to be the start.

Xisco Munoz was Moore's ill-fated replacement, and after recruiting a squad he thought was capable to get results, but after 12 matches managed and zero wins, the plug was pulled on the Spaniard, who had quite literally a 0 per cent win record.

Danny Rohl has been selected as Munoz's replacement after missing out on the job the first time around in the summer, and the 34-year-old has already gotten off the mark with a win over the Owls' South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United on Sunday.

Somehow though, despite the good feeling surrounding the victory, you can always rely on Chansiri to put a dampener on things, and that is exactly what happened in an interview that was published in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Dejphon Chansiri reveals Sheffield Wednesday funding struggle

One month after saying he will not invest another penny of his own money into Sheffield Wednesday following criticism of his ownership, Chansiri made quite alarming comments to the local media earlier this week in which he asked supporters to chip money into the club to help pay player and staff wages, as well as for an unpaid tax bill to HMRC.

The Thai businessman suggested that if 20,000 Wednesday fans put in £100 each, they could pay the wages and the bill and help to save the club from possible punishments, and if they didn't then staff may not be paid for the month due to a significant cash flow issue, as well as the threat of a multi-window transfer embargo.

His comments understandably were met with much derision from not only Wednesday fans but also football fans in general, and they only added to the growing frustration among the fanbase at Hillsborough.

However, there has been a fresh update over 24 hours after Chansiri's comments were published - and it's good news.

What has Dejphon Chansiri said about current Sheffield Wednesday situation?

Chansiri has now confirmed that all players and staff have been paid in full, and not only that but the outstanding HMRC bill has also been settled, meaning that Wednesday will not be punished in the January transfer window.

This has not come through the fan funding though, as not long after Chansiri's comments were made public, he was able to secure his own funds through other business deals that were provided to him late.

Furthermore, Chansiri clarified his comments about supporters paying their money to the £2 million total to save the club as being a last resort measure in case his money did not come through in the near future, but he has now drawn a line under the situation and wants to move on.

Sheffield Wednesday fans though may not be so quick to forget...