It was another lengthy fans' forum for Sheffield Wednesday fans and owner Dejphon Chansiri as more controversy hit Hillsborough on Monday.

News filtered through from South Yorkshire at the start of the week that, in a shock move, manager Darren Moore had departed the club by mutual consent despite leading them to League One promotion after an enthralling season that culminated in a last-minute play-off win. The reasons for his departure are still unknown, and it has left Wednesday scrambling to find a new boss to lead them to Championship survival as a minimum.

Fate had it that there was a supporters' forum on the Tuesday evening, with over four-and-a-half hours of debate between the hierarchy and the diehards who turned up in their droves. But despite Moore's departure dominating the discourse, there was no animosity between the club and its fans over ticket prices - with Chansiri hitting back at the support over their concerns over rising costs.

What are Sheffield Wednesday's ticket price issues?

Fans had recently been left dismayed by the fact that, after Wednesday's outrageous play-off campaign that saw them score two last-minute goals against Peterborough and Barnsley combined, ticket prices had soared as a result of promotion.

Adult season tickets in the South Stand were as high as £720, whilst even concessions were to be charged £400 for the 23 games of the Championship season, alongside a gobsmacking £560 for those in the 18-24 category - albeit these weren't in the early bird pricing. One of Chansiri's main points was that had fans acted quicker to make a decision before their second-tier fate was secured, then cheaper tickets would have been snapped up.

One fan reportedly asked Chansiri about the issue, and in an answer that lasted well over 20 minutes according to Yorkshire Live, the Thai millionaire ranted passionately as to why the club had raised prices amid second-tier admission.

What did Dajphon Chansiri say?

Chansiri said: "I understand fans want it cheap. All fans want to be in the Championship. If you want cheap(er tickets) then why not stay in League One? Everyone knows the Championship costs more.

"If we have a problem again (FFP) then it'll be because of me. Nothing is free. It needs to be balanced. We started tickets from £395 (early bird). Why didn't people buy then?

"I lose around £1m to give back to fans' loyalty (with those prices). In the Championship the cost is three times more so why does the ticket not go up from League One?"