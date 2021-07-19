Sheffield Wednesday open talks to sign 30-year-old free agent

Sheffield Wednesday have opened talks to sign former defender Jack Hunt on a free transfer, according to Football Insider.

Hunt is no stranger to Hillsborough having spent three years at Wednesday between 2015 and 2018, after initially impressing on loan from Crystal Palace.

Hunt made 108 appearances for the Owls across all competitions, registering nine assists and producing a series of impressive displays from right-back.

The 30-year-old then moved on to Bristol City, but after spending three years at Ashton Gate and making 115 appearances for the club, he is now a free agent after being released at the end of his contract.

Cardiff City and Blackpool have both been linked with the defender’s signature following his release by the Robins.

But Wednesday are now believed to have opened talks to sign Hunt on a free transfer, as they look to beat Championship sides to his signature.

Darren Moore has been a fairly busy man as he prepares to lead his side to success in League One next season, bringing in three new faces in Olamide Shodipo, Jaden Brown and Dennis Adeniran.

The Verdict

Hunt could turn out to be an excellent signing for Wednesday.

The Owls certainly need to bolster their options at right-back following Moses Odubajo’s departure at the end of last season, and Hunt is someone who offers plenty going forward.

If they stick with the wing-back system, then he could slot in perfectly on that right-hand side.

He brings real experience and character to the team, and it’s all about getting that right blend this summer.