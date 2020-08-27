Sheffield Wednesday open talks over deal to sign forward

Sheffield Wednesday have entered talks with Korede Adedoyin over a potential transfer to the club according to Sky Sports News.

Adedoyin has spent time with the Owls on a trial basis, and has seemingly made a good impression on coaches at the club during his stay at Hillsborough.

Adedoyin was previously on the books with Premier League side Everton and scored 24 goals in 47 appearances for the Everton Under-18s, but became a free-agent when his contract expired in the summer.

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to make a positive start to this year’s league campaign, after a frustrating second-half of the season last term.

The Owls finished 16th in the Championship table, which will have been irritating for the club’s supporters, with Garry Monk’s side previously occupying a spot in the play-off places earlier in that season.

Sheffield Wednesday open their 2020/21 season against Cardiff City, in what is certain to be a tricky test against last year’s beaten play-off semi-finalists.

Do you know where these former Sheffield Wednesday players are playing now? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 Where is Sean Clare playing now? Aston Villa Oxford United Swindon Town Reading

The Verdict:

He could be worth the punt.

The club have had him on trial, so they clearly rate him highly and are impressed with what they have seen from the former Everton youngster.

He’s got an impressive record in youth football, so I’ll admit that I was surprised to see that Everton haven’t kept hold of him ahead of the new season.

If he can continue to impress with Sheffield Wednesday, then they could have a fine young talent on their hands in the coming seasons.