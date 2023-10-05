Highlights Xisco Munoz's time as manager of Sheffield Wednesday has been short and unsuccessful, with the club currently bottom of the table.

Xisco Munoz's time as manager of Sheffield Wednesday has proved to be a brief and unsuccessful one.

Following the club's promotion from League One to the Championship at the end of last season, the club sprung a surprise over the summer, when they announced the departure of Darren Moore from his role as the club's manager.

In his place, it was announced in July that Munoz had taken charge of Wednesday, returning to the Championship, having previously won promotion from that level with Watford during the 2020/21 campaign.

However, the 43-year-old was unable to replicate that sort of impact during his time at Hillsborough.

Under Munoz, the Owls failed to win any of their opening ten games of the Championship season, taking just two points in that period, meaning they are currently bottom of the table.

Wednesday also needed penalties to beat League Two side Stockport County in the opening round of the League Cup, before being knocked out via the same method by another fourth-tier side, Mansfield Town, in the following round.

As a result, Tuesday night's 1-0 defeat to West Brom at The Hawthorns proved to be the final straw for Munoz at Hillsborough, with it announced on Wednesday night, that the Owls have now sacked Munoz.

But what impact could that departure have on the players that Munoz has left behind at the club?

Here, in order to help find out, we've taken a look at one potential winner, and one potential loser, within the Sheffield Wednesday squad, from the sacking of Munoz.

Winner: Marvin Johnson

Johnson played an important role for Wednesday in their promotion from League One last season, when he made 51 appearances in all competitions.

However, it has been a different story for the versatile 32-year-old during the current campaign, in which he is yet to make an appearance for the Owls. Indeed, Johnson has not even been named on the club's squad list for this season - despite there being space on it for him - and footage has emerged recently of him training by himself, further highlighting the extent of his unexplained exile.

Now though, with Munoz gone, whoever replaces the Spaniard may feel that Johnson still has something to offer at Hillsborough this season, so this departure could now provide the 32-year-old with a chance to reignite his Sheffield Wednesday career once again.

Loser: Devis Vasquez

Vasquez joined Sheffield Wednesday back in early August, joining on a season-long loan deal from Italian giants AC Milan.

The goalkeeper has started all nine Championship games the Owls have played since he arrived at Hillsborough, although he has not always convinced between the posts, with there being an argument that he could have done better with some of the goals that he has conceded for the club.

As a result, with a new manager now set to come in at Hillsborough and likely to be keen to put his own stamp on the squad, that may mean Vasquez' place in the side is now under pressure, especially considering their other option in that position, Cameron Dawson, made some useful contributions in helping Sheffield Wednesday back to the Championship last season.