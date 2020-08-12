Sheffield Wednesday on verge of deal after announcement from Championship rivals

James Beattie is reportedly on the verge of joining up with Garry Monk at Sheffield Wednesday.

The 42-year-old was part of Monk’s coaching staff at Birmingham City but stayed at St Andrew’s after the Owls boss left the club ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Monk was appointed as Wednesday manager a few months later and it appears he could be set for a reunion with Beattie.

The Englishman retired as a player in 2013 and has served as Monk’s assistant at Accrington Stanley, Swansea City, Leeds United, and Birmingham City in the seven years since.

Reports have previously suggested that the Wednesday boss was keen to bring the former striker to Hillsborough and the Blues announced yesterday that he was one of a number of coaches that had left the club.

According to The Daily Mail, Beattie is now set to join up with Monk at Hillsborough.

The Yorkshire club are undergoing something of a squad overhaul, with a significant number of first-team players having left as free agents this summer.

The Owls only signing so far has been 19-year-old Manchester City midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Are these 10 facts about Sheffield Wednesday actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1867. True or false? True False

The Verdict

Clearly, Monk and Beattie have a good working relationship and you feel with the latter now out of a job it is only a matter of time until he joins Wednesday.

The two have had some success in the past and the former striker seems to be someone that the Owls boss trusts, which makes this a good move in my eyes.

The duo will have some work to do at Hillsborough, given the squad turnover and the 12-point deduction the EFL has given them ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.