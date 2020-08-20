Sheffield Wednesday on the brink of sealing Chelsea transfer agreement

Sheffield Wednesday are close to completing the loan signing of Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Owls have already added Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Chey Dunkley to their squad ahead of next season, with Chelsea’ Izzy Brown set to become the next player to sign on the dotted line at Hillsborough.

Brown has made only one senior appearance for Chelsea since joining from West Brom in 2013, and has spent time on loan at six different clubs in his career.

Did these 12 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players actually ever score for the club?

1 of 12 Did Rolando Aarons ever score for Sheffield Wednesday? Yes No

The 23-year-old spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Luton Town, scoring one goal and registering eight assists in 28 games to help the Hatters avoid relegation back down to League One.

Brown is now set for yet another loan move this summer, with Sheffield Wednesday closing in on his signature, beating the likes of Nottingham Forest, AFC Bournemouth and QPR to the signing.

Brown is said to have had a medical at the club on Wednesday night, with an announcement likely to be imminent.

Wednesday have recently had a bid rejected for Wigan playmaker Josh Windass, so it seems that an attacking midfielder is definitely on Garry Monk’s radar ahead of 2020/21.

The Verdict

This is a very shrewd signing for the Owls.

Since recovering from a lengthy spell on the sidelines with injury, Brown has gone from strength to strength and was influential for Luton in their bid for survival last term.

He’s a very creative player who registered eight assists in 19/20, and the natural number 10 could be key for Garry Monk’s side next season.

What this means in their bid to sign Windass remains to be seen.