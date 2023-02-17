Sheffield Wednesday offered players as Darren Moore issues free agent verdict

Sheffield Wednesday have been offered “one or two” free agent players but there is nothing in the open market that can give the League One club a “new dimension”, according to Darren Moore.

The Owls have been battling significant injuries throughout the season but with the winter transfer window closing at the end of January, Moore’s options are very limited if he wants to improve his squad.

The free agent market is an obvious avenue they could go down but it seems they have already explored it and been disappointed by the results.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the Wednesday boss outlined his stance on such deals and revealed that players had been offered to them.

He said: “I touched base there and I had a look, but there’s nothing in there really.

“So we continue working with the group we have. To sign a player, they have to add to what we are and give us a new dimension. If they’re not, then it’s pointless signing them for the sake of it.

“That’s why we continue to work with the squad. The injuries we’ve had means we’ve had to show versatility and we’ll need to keep showing that. We’re hoping to get players back as opposed to losing them.”

Asked what sort of players he was looking at, Moore added: “It was all areas of the field really. But as I said there was nothing of any real worth. One or two options were offered to us but it was pointless to even assume.”

Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Morecambe in midweek maintained their six-point lead over third-placed Ipswich Town.

They sit two points back from League One leaders Plymouth Argyle ahead of their game against MK Dons at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The Verdict

Given Wednesday’s growing injury list, looking to strengthen the squad through the free agent market will be something that supporters will no doubt be interested in.

Moore’s comments suggest that the club have explored that possibility but not found the requisite quality out there to tempt them into handing anyone a contract.

As such, it seems the Owls are going to have to finish the season, and finish their promotion push, with their current squad.

Fans will have to trust Moore and the club chiefs that’s the right call.