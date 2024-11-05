This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield Wednesday will have to take into account the lack of game time for young goalkeeper Pierce Charles, who hasn't exactly had much to talk about since his move from Manchester City.

In 2021, Charles completed his free move to Hillsborough after he was released from City's academy, and has so far only made six appearances for the Owls in the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

The 19-year-old featured in Wednesday's penalty shootout defeat to Brentford in the EFL Cup, looking quite impressive, as he has throughout their EFL Cup campaign this season.

With the youngster struggling to become Wednesday's current number one, he may have to assess his future for some much-needed time in net on loan.

With James Beadle and Ben Hamer in front of him, Charles could find joy in a loan move to convince Danny Rohl to include the youngster in his long-term plans.

Loan decision for Pierce Charles in January could be a "great move"

FLW's Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit, Patrick McKenna, has detailed that a loan move for Charles could be really beneficial for the young keeper.

"In regards to a player who could do with a loan, I think if we get Pierce Charles out to a League One club for the rest of the season it would be a great move for him and the club.

"He has shown he is ready for Championship football, and again he had a very good game against Brentford, and he has experience on an international level with Northern Ireland.

"It is key now that he is getting game time, and it wouldn't be right to throw him in at this stage of his career. There was talk about getting him in for the game against Sheffield United on Sunday, which is just ludicrous for such a young player in such a big game.

"Getting game time is the experience he needs now. He has a lot of good experience from being in Man City's squad, being with the first team and having those first steps in the cup games, but nothing major in terms of game time.

"League One is a decent level for a young keeper, and we do have back up at the club in Ben Hamer. If he did get injured, it would be unfair to throw in a young keeper as backup because he doesn't really need that pressure.

"If we can get him out for the rest of the season that would be fantastic, and it's something that Danny Rohl will look at and consider in January."

Charles could quite easily become Wednesday's number one

The young keeper has shown so far he can flourish in the role as the Owls' number one.

His performance against Brentford, a Premier League side, spoke volumes about his ability.

Charles's statistics in 1-1 (5-4p) away at Brentford in the EFL Cup, as per FotMob Rating 7.7 (Man of the match) Saves 4 Accurate passes % 22/41 (54%) Recoveries 9

However, the 19-year-old is yet to experience a game in the Championship and despite his good showings, his future should lie with a loan move in January.

James Beadle, who is just one year older than Charles, has been Wednesday's number one, and has impressed at times and his early experience with loan spells will just give him the nod over Charles.

If the young keeper, Charles, does show his ability is more than a League One club, Rohl may have no choice but to include the former City keeper in his plans as a real contender for the number one spot.