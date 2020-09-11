Sheffield Wednesday offered fresh hope of player reunion

Sheffield Wednesday have been given slight hope that a loan move for Jacob Murphy could once again materialise, with Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce still weighing up a decision on the winger.

Murphy impressed last season on loan at Hillsborough, scoring nine goals and registering four assists for Garry Monk’s side, who stumbled to mid-table in the Championship.

Over the summer, Murphy has returned to St James’ Park and is working with Bruce as the Magpies prepare themselves for the Premier League season.

Monk is known to be hopeful of reuniting with Murphy at Hillsborough, with the transfer window still having time to run.

And, the latest noises coming out of Newcastle indicate that Bruce hasn’t completely closed the door on allowing the 25-year-old back out on loan for the 2020/21 season.

As quoted in the Chronicle, Bruce has said: “We have to make big decisions on the two young ones. Jacob Murphy and Dan Barlaser.

“They have both done OK. I have to make a decision, are they going to get game-time?

“And if they aren’t then we will have to let them out again. They have done very well.”

Wednesday will begin their 2020/21 campaign bottom of the Championship table after a 12-point deduction, with things set to kick-off tomorrow for Monk.

A trip to Cardiff City awaits tomorrow afternoon.

The Verdict

This is slightly encouraging for Wednesday if they do step on the gas to get Murphy back in.

Bruce is clearly weighing up whether to use the winger or not, but with Newcastle stepping up transfer business of their own, you wonder how far down the pecking order the 25-year-old will fall.

There’s still a good chunk of the window left, so this might still have legs for the Owls.

