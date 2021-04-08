Sheffield Wednesday? Nottingham Forest? The potential paths for Stephen Humphrys as transfer gossip emerges

Rochdale forward Stephen Humphrys has this week been linked with a host of high-profile Championship sides.

The 72 claim that Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest are among a host of sides interested in signing the 23-year-old, with Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, Preston North End and Stoke City also being mentioned as potential destinations.

Despite Rochdale sitting at the bottom of League One, Humphrys has been in good form this season, scoring 10 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions.

Humphrys is under contract until 2022, and if Dale get relegated to League Two this season, then they may struggle to keep hold of him.

Are these 17 facts about Nottingham Forest’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17 In what year was the current club badge introduced? 1964 1974 1984 1994

It remains to be seen whether or not Sheffield Wednesday avoid the drop this season, but Darren Moore will undoubtedly look to strengthen his squad regardless of the division they find themselves in.

Jordan Rhodes is out of contract at the end of the season, and the striker seems to have found some form in front of goal which could put himself in the shop window ahead of the summer.

There could definitely be scope for the Owls to bring in an old-fashioned number nine, and the addition of Humphrys would certainly fit the bill.

Forest, meanwhile, are there and thereabouts in terms of securing mathematical safety in the Championship, and may also look to bolster their attacking options in the summer.

Glenn Murray is out of contract at the end of this season, and Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban are all over the age of 30, so the addition of a new, young forward wouldn’t go amiss.

You also look at the likes of Blackburn Rovers, who are almost certainly going to be in the market for a new striker this summer amid high-profile interest in Adam Armstrong.

Bristol City could also be in the market for a striker amid the uncertain future of Famara Diedhiou, but we have to remember that Humphrys has hardly set the world alight in League One compared to Jerry Yates, who has also been linked with Blackburn, City and Forest.

It’s a signing that should be considered carefully, and thorough research should be done before splashing out what is likely to be a hefty fee for the striker.